H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.41 and traded as high as $33.76. H World Group shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 1,561,936 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

H World Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of H World Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in H World Group during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

