HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 335.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHAR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Pharming Group stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $575.92 million, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

