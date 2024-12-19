Head-To-Head Survey: Valuence Merger Corp. I (VMCA) and Its Competitors

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|$4.77 million
|72.00
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|$1.00 billion
|$75.61 million
|36.72
Valuence Merger Corp. I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I. Valuence Merger Corp. I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|-12.23%
|3.41%
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|11.89%
|-46.64%
|1.71%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile
Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.
