Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INHD) Completes Private Placement Offering

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INHD) recently disclosed its completion of a private placement offering involving the issuance and sale of common stock. As per an 8-K form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2024, the company finalized the sale of a total of 729,167 shares of common stock at a price of $4.80 per share.

The initial issuance of 277,083 shares, generating gross proceeds of approximately $1.33 million, took place on November 20, 2024. These funds are earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes. The subsequent issuance occurred on December 13, 2024, wherein the company received around $2.17 million in exchange for 452,084 shares.

The shares issued during the subsequent issuance were exempted from registration requirements under Rule 903 of Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933 as all the investors involved were identified as non-U.S. Persons based on Regulation S criteria.

Moreover, the private placement involved a Purchase Agreement with nine non-U.S. investors. This agreement entailed the issuance and sale of the aforementioned shares of common stock, with the process concluding on November 20, 2024, for the initial issuance and on December 13, 2024, for the subsequent issuance.

Inno Holdings Inc., designated as an emerging growth company by securities regulations, confirmed the accuracy of the report by signing it on December 17, 2024. Ding Wei, the CEO of the company, signed off on the document as the duly authorized representative of Inno Holdings Inc.

As per the latest reports, Inno Holdings Inc.’s stock trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the trading symbol INHD.

This press release serves as a summary of the recent developments involving Inno Holdings Inc. as reported in the filed 8-K form with the SEC. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to consult the official filings and statements for comprehensive information.

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

