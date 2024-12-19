Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

