Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BJUL opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.