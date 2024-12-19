Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of KBWP opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $127.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.342 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

