iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $183,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $23.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

