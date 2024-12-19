iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.14. 7,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 3,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.8421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.
