iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.57 and last traded at $49.57. 12,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 6,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.6205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.
About iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.
