iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.57 and last traded at $49.57. 12,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 6,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

Get iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.6205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

About iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVVW. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.