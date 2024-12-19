Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Hawaiian worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 68,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Barclays raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.19 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.