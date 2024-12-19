Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 338.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,028 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 426.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,500 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,186,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 550.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 982,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 427,447 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of STOK opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $588.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 13,945 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $178,217.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,902.96. This trade represents a 22.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $78,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

