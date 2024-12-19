Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 2,727 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 9,463.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,147,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,235,000 after buying an additional 9,051,813 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $12,938,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth about $11,643,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 31.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $145.08.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,484.67. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

