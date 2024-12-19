Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 9,148 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE AXS opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.