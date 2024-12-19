Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,809 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 26.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CAE by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAE. Cibc World Mkts cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

