Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,517 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $108.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

