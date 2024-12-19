Jeff Horing Sells 70,673 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 70,673 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $2,552,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,987,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,543,138.75. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Jeff Horing sold 20,703 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $758,350.89.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $42,832,786.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $16,771,500.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $67,160,164.50.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $48,869,090.42.

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens increased their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,782,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,766,000 after acquiring an additional 635,064 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP boosted its position in nCino by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,271 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,349 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after purchasing an additional 828,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in nCino by 55.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,065,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,261,000 after purchasing an additional 736,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

