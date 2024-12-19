Jonathan Thomas Acquires 13,559 Shares of Optima Health plc (LON:OPT) Stock

Optima Health plc (LON:OPT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Thomas purchased 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £19,931.73 ($25,058.75).

Jonathan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Optima Health alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Jonathan Thomas purchased 17,618 shares of Optima Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £25,017.56 ($31,452.80).

On Friday, September 27th, Jonathan Thomas purchased 13,328 shares of Optima Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £19,992 ($25,134.52).

Optima Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Optima Health stock opened at GBX 146.38 ($1.84) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.34. Optima Health plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.51).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optima Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optima Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.