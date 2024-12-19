Kenneth S. Courtis Sells 10,621 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMR stock opened at $208.31 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,610,000 after purchasing an additional 185,376 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $5,123,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

