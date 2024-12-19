Kenneth S. Courtis Sells 10,621 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $208.31 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,610,000 after purchasing an additional 185,376 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $5,123,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMR

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.