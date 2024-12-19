Kenneth S. Courtis Sells 10,621 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance
AMR stock opened at $208.31 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.38.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AMR
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.