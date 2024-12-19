Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.42. Kopin shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 4,094,193 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOPN. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Kopin from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Kopin Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kopin by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,693,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 5,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 703,740 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kopin by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 471,258 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 26.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Kopin by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

