Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,572 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 276,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE LADR opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 54.44 and a quick ratio of 54.44.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

