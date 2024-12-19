Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.88 and traded as high as C$29.37. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$28.73, with a volume of 435,899 shares.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.67.

The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

