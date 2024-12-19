LeMaitre Vascular Announces $150 Million Convertible Senior Notes OfferingUnited States-based medical device company LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) revealed its plans for a substantial financial move on December 16, 2024. The company disclose

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read LeMaitre Vascular’s 8K filing here.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

