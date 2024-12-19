Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 45.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $122.51 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $109.27 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.