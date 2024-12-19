Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Markel Group by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,677.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,662.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,601.35. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

