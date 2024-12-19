MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 32.3% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $5,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $8,183,871. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $232.51 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

