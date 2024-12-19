Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.49 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 393.70 ($4.95). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 391.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 7,754,463 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.11).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other segments. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move’ products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.