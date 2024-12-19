Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.49 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 393.70 ($4.95). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 391.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 7,754,463 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.11).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 343.49. The stock has a market cap of £7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,840.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other segments. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move’ products.

