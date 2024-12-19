Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $331.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.89. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.72 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.