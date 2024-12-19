MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stake Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of MiMedx Group worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.98. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

