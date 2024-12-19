MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 279 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 56,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000.

GMAR opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

