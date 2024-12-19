MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,135 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

