MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,114,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

