MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.39% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 77,445.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,814,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,782,532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSEC opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

