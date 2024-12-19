MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NICE Price Performance

NICE opened at $181.75 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

