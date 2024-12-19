MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Dbs Bank lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna lowered Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

