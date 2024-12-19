MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $12.95 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

