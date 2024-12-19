MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 69.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $7,682,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 82.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

