MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBND. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

