MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3,571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 571,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,740,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Watsco Stock Down 4.0 %

WSO opened at $487.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.49. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.33 and a 52 week high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

