MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after buying an additional 666,198 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,797,000 after buying an additional 538,906 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $181.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

