MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $114.67 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

