MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

