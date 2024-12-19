MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,971,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 624.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $384.09 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $297.25 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

