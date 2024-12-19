MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently -22.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

