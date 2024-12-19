MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 13.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,725,000 after purchasing an additional 527,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after buying an additional 93,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

M&T Bank Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE MTB opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.31 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,741.20. The trade was a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

