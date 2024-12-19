MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $255,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $900,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 63.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 27.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total value of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 113 shares of company stock valued at $136,949 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 7.4 %

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,114.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,286.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $976.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

