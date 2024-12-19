MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.23 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.74 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

