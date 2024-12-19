MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLX opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

