MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $714.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

