MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

